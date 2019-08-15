Lake Francis tested for toxic Blue Green Algae, City of Madison posts warning signs

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

MADISON, Fla. — After an algal bloom on Lake Francis was reported to the Department of Health on Wednesday, its water is being tested for the presence of toxic Blue Green Algae, the City of Madison said on Facebook.

If lab tests from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection show toxins are there, DOH and the Bureau of Environmental Health will be notified and may issue a health alert.

The City of Madison said it will post caution signs warning residents about the potential toxins and informing them about Blue Green Algae.

