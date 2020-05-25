Lake Talquin woman takes a community stroll for her 98th birthday

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

Lake Talquin, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Lake Talquin Hideaway community gathered Sunday to celebrate the 98th birthday of their own, Jeanette Shedd.

As opposed to the usual drive-by celebration, Shedd and her family took a stroll.

They pushed her wheelchair around the neighborhood as friends and family cheer her on and give her best wishes.

Shedd’s daughter Debbie Wolhert remembers traveling the world with her mother as a military family and cherishes every moment they have together.

"Because we have to celebrate because we just don’t know how long she will be here," said Wolhert. "So we’re going to celebrate everyday we can and this one is even more special.”

Wohlert says that she appreciates the love and the family bond that the Lake Talquin Hideaway community has.

