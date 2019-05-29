Landmark Tallahassee store Gramling’s to close after 104 years

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Gramling's Inc., a Tallahassee staple on South Adams Street offering feed, seed, hardware and supplies since 1915, will close next month.

The company made the announcement on its Facebook page Tuesday, calling it a “tough decision” to close the doors and cease operations.

“We are grateful for all the (literally) life-long relationships and our role in helping to make the Tallahassee area such a wonderful place to live and work,” said the Facebook post.

The store’s official last day of business will be Saturday, June 29. A farewell party is set for Saturday, June 22.

Business has gotten slower and slower, according to owner Stan Gramling, and he doesn’t have enough sales to support the store anymore.

“It’s a changing market,” Gramling said. “The way you do retail these days isn't the way I’ve been doing it for 55 years."

The 69-year-old owner says it’s about time for him to retire anyway and focus on his lifelong love for playing music.

Loyal customers responded to the news saying they are heartbroken.

The Gramling family has owned and operated the store for three generations. Stan Gramling took over from his father and uncle. His grandfather, O.I. Gramling, Sr., first opened the store in January 1915.

Over the years, small changes were made to the store's inventory, and staple groceries were introduced in addition to feed and field seed, according to the store's website. Eventually, groceries were phased out to make room for animal health products, hardware and gardening supplies.