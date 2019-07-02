Large oak tree splits in half, crashes onto apartment complex roof

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 2, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It was an unpleasant discovery for some residents after the trunk of a large oak tree split in half and crashed onto the roof on an apartment building. It happened at the Sabal Court Apartments off of Jackson Bluff on Monday morning.

"Just out of the blue," Steven lasalle told WCTV's Katie Kaplan. "The power went out and they told everybody to evacuate."

Iasalle said it was a "little bit chaotic" as neighbors gathered to see what had happened.

"I'm making my daughter breakfast and then everything goes out, so I came outside to see what it was and everything was out," lasalle said.

"Wow, it's like shocking," said Efeturi Etareri. "It's kind of scary. It's scary."

For unknown reasons, the large trunk had split in half. The weight of the tree crippled part of the roof on one of the residents and seemingly snagged a power line.

Iasale said that power was eventually restored to his building, which neighbors the one the tree fell onto, and said that the residents were relocated to a nearby Motel.

A representative with the Red Cross said the organization had not been asked to help with relocating the residents. WCTV was unable to get a hold of management at the complex or the Tallahassee Fire Department.