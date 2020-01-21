FAA says small plane crashed near Tallahassee International Airport

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 21, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Federal Aviation Administration says a Grumman AA5 crashed one mile south of the Tallahassee International Airport around 4:18 p.m.

No one died in the crash, but two people were hospitalized.

The Tallahassee International Airport was notified about the flight emergency, about 40 minutes later, a spokesperson said. The pilot reported engine problems, according to the airport.

The airport also said the plane did not depart from Tallahassee, and it was not scheduled to land here. The airport is still open. Both people who were in the plane are conscious and alert, according to the airport.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office says it is looking into an "aviation incident" near the intersection of Springhill and Cox roads.

There is a large presence of emergency responders in the area.

The Tallahassee Fire Department is on scene, as well as at least six deputies.

The FAA will investigate this crash, and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine what caused it.

This is a developing story, and WCTV will update it with the latest details.

