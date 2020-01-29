Large sinkhole opens at Tallahassee mobile home park

By: Pat Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 29, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A large sinkhole opened at a mobile home park in the 5100 block of Capital Circle Southwest around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Tallahassee Police Department says it was called to Capital Circle Pines and assessed the situation. However, the department says it usually doesn't handle this sort of thing.

Anwar Khoury says he and his brother went to the mall for two hours Wednesday evening. When they came back, the sinkhole was below his mobile home.

Another resident of the mobile park, Lynn Girman, says the community is waiting for first responders to assess the situation and the Red Cross to help her neighbors affected by the sinkhole.

"It started off with a shifting of the ground, then trees started falling into a crevice maybe 40 feet deep," Girman says.

She also says the owner of the park, Matt Hennessy, operates outside of the state.

Hennessy says two mobile homes were affected: one that houses a father with two kids, and another housing a man who lives alone.

"I'm just happy no one was injured, we're very thankful," Hennessy says. "My understanding is it has settled."

Hennessy says he has contacted all authorities, included TPD, as well as the Tallahassee Fire and Environmental departments.

He says the city forwarded him to a local engineering firm for help. It has been evaluated, and now Hennessy is working with a contractor on filling in the hole.

They expect it won't continue growing, but nothing is certain with a sinkhole, according to Hennessy.

