Last full moon of the decade to peak at 12:12 on 12/12

The 2010s are going out in style; cosmic style.

The last full moon of the decade is sure to be a treat for anyone who is feeling superstitious.

According to the Farmers’ Almanac Moon Phase Calendar, December’s Cold Moon, also referred to as the Moon Before Yule, will be 100% full on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 12:12 a.m. EST.

In Chinese numerology, 12 represents the harmony of yin and yang. The number 1 is a yang number, ruled by the sun and symbolizes independence and individualism. The number 2 is a yin number, ruled by the moon and represents symmetry and balance. Together they equal harmony.

For math nerds, the number 12 is considered sublime, which means it has the perfect number of divisors, and the sum of its divisors is also a perfect number.

Other References to 12

The number 12 is significant in these 12 ways: