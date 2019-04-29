FSA Law Enforcement Officer Memorial held at the State Capitol

By: Jake Stofan | Capitol News Service

April 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- 163 police officers lost their lives across the nation in 2018. This morning, Florida’s top elected officials honored the officers that made the ultimate sacrifice.

Last year, 11 Florida officers lost their lives in the line of duty. The annual Florida Sheriffs Association Law Enforcement Memorial March & Ceremony honors the sacrifices they made to keep us safe.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said, "You're taking an oath and dedicating yourselves to serving and protecting others, even at the expense of your own safety and indeed your own life."

Florida’s top cop, Attorney General Ashley Moody, says holding the ceremony on the last week of the legislative session serves as an important reminder to lawmakers.

"Laws are being ironed out and people are coming together and trying to do what's best for the state of Florida, but if you think about it, if we did not have the men and women that are willing to step up and enforce those laws they would just be words on a paper," Attorney General Moody said.

Last year, the legislature approved PTSD treatment coverage for first responders. This year, stiffer penalties for killing police K-9s was signed into law.

The names of officers who lost their lives last year are now inscribed on the Law Enforcement Memorial in the State Capitol Courtyard. They join the names of more than 800 fallen officers already engraved on the memorial.