Law enforcement agencies serve warrants at local internet cafes

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 23, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The Tallahassee Police Department and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a joint operation at local internet cafes.

LCSO spokesman Dave Teems says officers and deputies are serving search warrants at six businesses after community complaints.

Police and sheriff’s personnel were spotted at Tallahassee Midtown Arcade and Amusement Center Thursday morning.

Teems says the sheriff's office will be providing more details later Thursday. He would not comment on the reason for the warrants, but illegal gambling has been an ongoing issue at some internet cafes in the state of Florida.