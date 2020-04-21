Law enforcement continues investigation into attempted murder at Live Oak pawn shop

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 21, 2020

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) -- Investigators from five different law enforcement agencies are working around the clock to solve a crime that has shaken a usually quiet neighborhood in Suwannee County.

The Live Oak community is in shock Tuesday after the owner of a local pawn shop was shot inside of it during a robbery on Monday.

"There's no words to say how this can happen, not only in a small town but to a man that has been so good to people," said Live Oak resident Michelle Liney. "It just didn't need to happen."

Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John says it happened just after 12:20 p.m. on Monday, when a man and woman entered the store, advertised as a friendly neighborhood pawn shop and nestled between two churches.

"These are two very dangerous individuals and we need to get them off the street and locked up before they hurt anyone else," Sheriff St. John said.

The act was caught on surveillance camera, showing the man aiming the gun before, the sheriff says, one of the suspects smashed a case, making off with the jewelry inside.

The video shows a decent shot of the faces of the suspects, but their full identities are hidden behind a surgical mask, under the guise of COVID-19 protection.

"The clerk didn't think anything about it because it's a natural thing to see people wearing masks now," Sheriff St. John said.

Investigators are canvassing the area up and down the highway where the sheriff says more surveillance footage shows the suspects were dropped off by a vehicle just down the road, and picked back up afterward.

No details have been given of a third suspect.

Meanwhile, the community worries about the local business owner and friend.

"We're just worried about him and we want him to pull through," said Liney.

The sheriff says he called 911 himself. The victim was then airlifted to Gainesville, where he has undergone surgery.

The latest update on the owner is that he is in ICU.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call investigators, or make an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at 386-208-TIPS.