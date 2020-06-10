GBI raids suspected gambling locations in Lowndes and Thomas counties

By: WALB News Team

June 10, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Commercial Gambling Unit executed 20 search warrants in Valdosta and Boston on Wednesday for violations of gambling laws and EBT fraud.

Search warrants were executed at 13 business locations, six residences and one safe deposit box.

The business locations included the following:

-Apna Desh Grocery, 109 E. Hill Ave., Suite 107, Valdosta

-The Quick Stop & Food Wholesale, 727 S. Patterson Street Suite B, Valdosta

-Goodtime Grocery, 2028 Marion Street, Valdosta

-Prise Wise Food Mart, 2525 N. Ashley Street Suite I, Valdosta

-Neighborhood Grill & Accessories, 1420 E. Park Ave, Valdosta

-Sharpe Food Mart, 503 E. Ann Street, Valdosta

-Patterson Convenience Store, 404 Northside Drive Suite G, Valdosta

-Rasco Enterprise LLC, 1902 N. Ashley Street, Valdosta

-Magic Mart, 2705 Bemiss Road, Valdosta

-1407 W Hill Ave Suite A, Valdosta

-Citgo, 19926 Hwy 84 E. Boston

-Murphy’s Grocery, 118 E. Jefferson Street, Boston

-408 E. Park Avenue, Valdosta (Unlicensed)

The GBI said during the course of a lengthy investigation, agents found businesses operating Coin Operated Amusement Machines (COAMS) where customers were receiving cash payouts for winning credits.

In Georgia, COAMS must be properly licensed by the Georgia Lottery and credits may only be redeemed for lottery tickets or store merchandise, according to the GBI.

In addition, some of the locations were participating in fraudulent activity pertaining to EBT, according to the GBI.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, Valdosta Police Department, federal partners FBI, IRS, USDA, and in cooperation with the Georgia Lottery Corporation, assisted in the investigation.

No arrests were listed in the press release. This is a developing story.

