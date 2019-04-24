Law enforcement runs in support of Special Olympics

By  | 
Posted:

By: Capitol News Service
April 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) – Hundreds of law enforcement officers ran down the main street of the state capital Tuesday, carrying the torch for the 36th Special Olympics.

So far, more than $3 million has been donated by Publix for this year's games.

29-year-old Kami Downey has competed for 21 years.

“Special Olympics inspires all of us to try harder, play harder, be fit, eat healthy, have a good attitude, cheer on our friends and meet new people. It’s great,” said Downey.

The 2019 games will be held this summer at the ESPN complex near Orlando.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus