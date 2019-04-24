Law enforcement runs in support of Special Olympics

By: Capitol News Service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) – Hundreds of law enforcement officers ran down the main street of the state capital Tuesday, carrying the torch for the 36th Special Olympics.

So far, more than $3 million has been donated by Publix for this year's games.

29-year-old Kami Downey has competed for 21 years.

“Special Olympics inspires all of us to try harder, play harder, be fit, eat healthy, have a good attitude, cheer on our friends and meet new people. It’s great,” said Downey.

The 2019 games will be held this summer at the ESPN complex near Orlando.