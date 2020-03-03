Lawmakers expect 2020 session to go into overtime

By: Capitol News Service

March 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Florida lawmakers have until Tuesday to reach an agreement on the state budget, but they are so far apart they are planning for an extended session.

Differences include the survival of Visit Florida, environmental land purchases, teacher raises and more according to Senate President Bill Galvano.

“Well, you know, these things are complicated and if you look at the budgets as they were rolled out, they are over a $1 billion apart. Everybody’s operating in good faith. The relationship Speaker Olivia and I share couldn’t be better. It’s just these things take time,” said Galvano.

The Governor’s message to lawmakers was to get it right and not worry about staying longer.

Each day of overtime can cost up to $80,000.

