Lawmakers push against conversion therapy

By: Capitol News Service

November 5, 2019

A group of lawmakers is pushing once again for the state to stop issuing licenses to medical professionals who practice conversion therapy on children.

Gay rights activists argue the largely discredited practice is a form of child abuse that leads to increased rates of depression, suicide and stigma against the LGBTQ community.

Randy Thomas, the former Vice President of a Florida based conversion therapy organization Exodus International, which closed its doors in 2013, said he came to believe the practice as a sham.

“Not only was our mission failing, people weren't turning straight. We watched our mission fail, but we also came to the conclusion that conversion therapy was deadly, dangerous and destructive,” said Thomas.

The bill has been filed in previous years.

Last year, it wasn’t heard in a single committee.

