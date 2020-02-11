Lawmakers seek greater protections for endangered species

By: Capitol News Service

February 11, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) — Florida is the state with the third highest number of endangered species, but recent rollbacks to the Endangered Species Act by the Trump Administration have environmental groups worried they could lose their protected status.

Legislation moving through the Senate would require the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to continue protecting endangered species no matter the cost.

“They're now allowed to take economic impact and cost into account when deciding to list a species as threatened or endangered and to protect one of those species," said House sponsor Representative Adam Hattersley. "Science should be what's taken into account and the effect on our environment regardless of the cost, just like we had for over 40 years.”

The legislation would also require the department to consider climate as a potential risk factor for species.

