Lawrence Revell officially sworn in as TPD Chief

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 6, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Lawrence Revell has officially been sworn in as Tallahassee's Chief of Police.

The ceremony for the formal swearing in was held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Jack McLean Community Center. Revell chose the location for the event, and it was a packed house.

Full house for the swearing in at Jack McClean Community Center.

This location was chosen by incoming Chief Revell @WCTV pic.twitter.com/2fZPBwfUXY — Monica Casey (@MonicaCaseyNews) January 6, 2020

You can watch the full ceremony, which aired live on the WCTV Facebook page, below.

Many community leaders attended the ceremony, including all four city commissioners, Mayor John Dailey, Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil, Tallahassee Fire Chief Jerome Gaines and Tallahassee Community College Chief of Police Greg Gibson.

TPD Interim Chief Steve Outlaw, who held the position since July 5, spoke to the crowd.

"It's an awesome responsibility, and I welcome you," Outlaw said.

Shortly after Officer Damon Miller read the official promotion of Revell from City Manager Reese Goad, Revell took the podium.

“Our hope for unity is being realized and we must continue to seize the momentum that has been started,” Revell said. “I’m encouraged by the optimism and hope within TPD.”

During his speech, Revell thanked his family, church and friends for support. He also thanked the city commissioners and the city manager for the opportunity.

“Thank you to the community for trusting me with this role," he said. "I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

Following the speech, Revell invited any and all religious leaders to come forward to be led in prayer by Reverend R. B. Holmes.

Religious leaders praying over and blessing Chief Revell: “if God is for you, who can be against you?” pic.twitter.com/MLs4wXxJVS — Monica Casey (@MonicaCaseyNews) January 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.