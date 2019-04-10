Lawsuit filed because of hurricane-damaged road in Alligator Point

By: Lanetra Bennett I Eyewitness News

ALLIGATOR POINT, Fla. (WCTV) -- Hurricane Michael wiped out the main road of Alligator Point in Franklin County.

Six months later, it's still in disrepair.

Now, residents are taking action and are suing the Franklin County Commission.

Attorneys representing the residents say Alligator Drive has been a major problem for years.

Of course, Hurricane Michael added to the troubles.

The lawsuit is asking the court to force the county to take immediate measures to fix the road.

Attorney Louis J. Baptiste says Alligator Drive is eroded, and has been since Hurricane Dennis severely damaged the road back in 2005.

He says the county received FEMA funding to do minimum repairs, and the road was almost totally destroyed in 2016 from Hurricane Hermine.

Again, Baptiste says, minimum repairs were done.

He says it's time for the road to be hardened to be more storm proof.

"When a small storm comes, that road is completely washed out. It's a one way, so now you have 700 homes with a lot more residents with children and mothers and fathers and hardworking people who are trapped in one of the most dangerous places to be during a storm, which is right on the side of the ocean," he said.

Baptiste says he fears that not fixing the road soon could eventually lead to deaths.

"With all the resources we have, we see a road that looks like it's in a third world country. It makes no sense, that with all the resources of Franklin County has, that they would leave these people and abandon these people. That's what they've done. They've abandoned these people, because when a storm comes, there's no help," he said.

WCTV reached out to Franklin County commissioners for comment. We have not heard back from anyone at this time.