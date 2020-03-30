Lawsuit filed in firing of Valdosta football coach

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The wife of the former head football coach at Valdosta High School has filed a law suit against the City of Valdosta Board of Education in the firing of her husband in late January.

The lawsuit, which spans four pages, alleges the vote to oust Alan Rodemaker came down racial lines, noting the vote in January was the first vote taken with a new school board that was majority African-American.

"On motion by African-American board member Warren Lee,

voting on the renewal of Rodemaker’s contract was separated from

consideration of the other teachers/coaches up for renewal," the lawsuit reads. "The 150 other teachers/coaches were renewed. By a five to four margin, however, Coach Rodemaker’s renewal was voted down. All five African-American board members voted against Coach Rodemaker’s renewal. None of the Board members who voted against Coach Rodemaker’s renewal provided a reason for that vote.

"Subsequently, a second vote on Coach Rodemaker’s renewal was held

on February 11, 2020 at the request of Coach Rodemaker. Again, along

racial lines, the motion was voted down for renewal of the contract period to begin on July 1, 2020," the suit continues.

