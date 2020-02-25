Lawyer: Hospitalized Weinstein is ‘energized’ about appeal

A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein says the former movie producer is “upbeat” and “energized” about appealing his sexual assault and rape conviction.

Harvey Weinstein leaves a Manhattan courthouse during his rape trial, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Attorney Arthur Aidala spoke Tuesday as Weinstein remained in a jail unit at Bellevue Hospital.

He was taken there after Monday’s verdict to be checked out for heart palpitations and high blood pressure.

He spoke as one of Weinstein’s accusers said the verdict made her feel grateful to be “heard and believed.”

Mimi Haleyi, a former production assistant who accused Weinstein of forcing oral sex on her in 2006, called the verdict “a huge relief."

Weinstein faces a possible sentence of five to 29 years after a jury convicted him of sexually assaulting Haleyi and raping an aspiring actress in 2013.

