Leaders explain sudden school shutdown as parents react

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A turbulent week came to an end with a surprise announcement from Florida's Department of Education: all school districts should expand Spring Break.

The "strong recommendation" forced superintendents, including Leon County's Rocky Hanna, to act quickly to let parents know.

"We may be extending beyond two weeks we just don't know," Hanna said in an exclusive WCTV interview just a short time after learning about the changes.

"We're in the education field. We're not in the healthcare field. We're relying on those folks to make best decisions moving forward on how best to slow this virus and protect our children."

With schools shuttered, Hanna said his team will work next week to develop a plan to get meals to families that need them, whether it's delivery, pick-up, or another option.

Rob Duart has a six-year-old who goes to Kate Sullivan Elementary. He has cancelled travel plans, but said he will be able to handle any childcare challenges. He wasn't sure everyone would be so lucky.

"I'm more worried about people who don't have the ability to take care of their kids because they have to work an hourly wage or they can't take time off work," Duart said.

Hanna said parents will turn to him and other district leaders during this tough time.

"I cant ask others to stay calm if I'm not calm," he said. "I said that to our principals. We have amazing principals. Our community is relying on them to take the lead in this crisis situation."