Leadership Lowndes raises money, awareness for Citizens Against Violence

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 28, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- With help from Leadership Lowndes, Citizens Against Violence is changing the world one child at a time.

Leadership Lowndes Class of 2019 is holding a fundraiser banquet Monday to support Citizens Against Violence. Leadership Lowndes, a group of community leaders who work together in order to identify and solve problems, is hosting what is hopes to become an annual Commitment to Community Dinner.

This year the group has chosen to support Citizens Against Violence, a not for profit aiming to keep kids off the streets, safe and fed.

As a fairly newly formed organization, the Citizens Against Violence programs are still expanding. As they do, signs are beginning to pop up all across Valdosta, showing support for what they do.

One program is the Venture Club. Director Barry Godfrey started the initiative after traveling around the world, providing service and ministry to underdeveloped countries. He said, upon coming back to South Georgia, many of the same challenges exist at home, and he needed to do something about it.

"We pick up kids every Sunday and bring them to our facility that are hungry in Valdosta, and that just blows my mind. So we bring them in, we feed them, we love on them, we have a Christ-centered program in the Venture Club that we teach them that there is hope," Godfrey said. "Most of these kids are second generation welfare recipients, and the programs don't work. If we don't get a hold of them and tell them there's a better way of life, they're just going to continue in that cycle."

Organization leaders said one in three children in Lowndes County go to bed hungry, and that's unacceptable.

That's why Leadership Lowndes is hoping to raise awareness of the help kids need.

"I think so often we see the problems that exist, but we're afraid to acknowledge them because that makes them real," said Leadership Lowndes member Adam Setser. "I think it empowers people to know, yes there is a problem, but yes there's also solutions and there are people out there who are wanting to do that with all their passion."

Citizens Against Violence is hoping to expand its programming, as well as its approach to youth mentorship all across the state.