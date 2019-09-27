Former car dealership employee arrested for stealing $90K from business, FDLE says

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 27, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it arrested a 22-year-old woman for stealing around $90,000 from the car dealership in Tallahassee she worked for.

Chasitie Hart was arrested on an organized scheme to defraud over $50,000 charge. FDLE's started its investigation in July 2019 when the dealership gave them a tip saying Hart stole the money while she was employed there for two and a half years.

She started working at the dealership in October 2016 and was fired in June 2019, FDLE said.

FDLE said during its investigation, it found multiple occasions where Hart made false entries into the dealership's accounting system to hide when she took money.

One way Hart would hide funds was by taking cash collected from a vehicle sale and applying it to a separate customer's account from which she already took money.

Hart used that technique to purchase a personal vehicle for herself in October 2018. FDLE said the thefts impacted the business, but not the customers.

Hart turned herself in to law enforcement on Thursday and was booked into the Leon County Jail.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.