Legendary Lowndes football coach Joe Wilson dies

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 9, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) – Coach Joe Wilson, who turned the Lowndes High School football team into a championship program and helped revive the cross-town rivalry with Valdosta, has died.

The district announced Wilson’s passing on its Facebook page Tuesday morning.

Wilson was first hired in 1976 to turn around a Vikings football program that never had a winning record. The team showed immediate improvement, with an 8-2 record his first year at the helm.

The next year, Lowndes beat Valdosta in the Winnersville Classic. The Vikings went on to win two region championships and a state championship under Wilson. His overall record was 95-49.

In 2019, the field at Martin Stadium was named in his honor for Wilson’s many contributions to the Lowndes football program.

The school district says funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.