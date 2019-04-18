Legendary football coaches advocate for hurricane relief funds

By: Michael Hudak | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 18th, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Many remember "Head Ball Coach" Steve Spurrier and former FSU assistant head coach Mickey Andrews for the impact that they had on the field. Thursday, it was all about making their mark outside of the lines.

We know that the two of them were always great in press conferences, and that's exactly what they did at the Capitol.

Joined by state representatives and several other coaches, they're urging lawmakers to push for more hurricane relief funds. They say it's an issue that crosses party lines and college loyalties.

"I think we all agree, this is something we need to do together and we can fight it out, and we can argue about late hits and all that stuff another day, but right now lets help those people in the panhandle, Bay and Gulf County," Coach Spurrier said.

Lawmakers highlighted the growing crisis in the panhandle, pointing to statistics that show the number of homeless children has tripled and the amount of children who have been baker acted has quadrupled since the storm hit.

As the panhandle continues to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Michael, some of Florida's most prominent figures -- past and present -- are continuing to go the "whole nine yards."

