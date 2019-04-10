Legislation on human trafficking training passes House committee

By: Capitol News Service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) – Legislation that aims to crack down on human trafficking in Florida cleared a House committee Tuesday morning.

In 2018, there were 367 reported cases of human trafficking in Florida, the third highest in the nation.

The legislation would mandate hospitality staff and law enforcement be trained to identify and report suspected trafficking incidents.

Sponsor Representative Heather Fitzenhagen says the bill aims to make a dent in the illicit industry that is often considered modern day slavery.

“The arrest of high profile community members throughout Florida recently, allegedly engaging in sex acts with human trafficking victims, just underscores the pervasiveness of this grotesque crime. Victims of this crime are someone’s daughter, someone’s sister. They could be your daughter or your sister,” said Fitzenhagen.

The Senate version of the bill has some key differences from the House, including a provision that would establish a human trafficking database for those who solicit or facilitate human trafficking. The House took the registry out in an earlier committee meeting.