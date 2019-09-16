Leon Co. elementary school makes 'America's Healthiest Schools' list

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Walter T. Moore Elementary School has been named to the Alliance for a Healthier Generation's "America's Healthiest Schools!" list, according to a press release.

The list identifies 355 of the nation's healthiest schools based on the school's ability to meet different health goals. This includes serving healthier meals and snacks, getting students moving more, offering high-quality health and physical education and empowering school leaders to become healthy role models.

All of the schools on the list offer the following:



Meet or exceed federal nutrition standards for school meals and snacks



Offer breakfast daily



Incorporate physical activity before, during or after the school day



Implement district wellness policies and update progress annually

