Leon Co. elementary school makes 'America's Healthiest Schools' list

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
September 16, 2019
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Walter T. Moore Elementary School has been named to the Alliance for a Healthier Generation's "America's Healthiest Schools!" list, according to a press release.
The list identifies 355 of the nation's healthiest schools based on the school's ability to meet different health goals. This includes serving healthier meals and snacks, getting students moving more, offering high-quality health and physical education and empowering school leaders to become healthy role models.
All of the schools on the list offer the following:
Walter T. Moore is one of 30 schools in Florida to be recognized.
