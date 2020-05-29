Leon Co. Health Department offers COVID-19 tests to assisted living apartment complex

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 29, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Seniors and those who live in nursing homes are especially vulnerable to coronavirus.

On Friday, the Leon County Health Department offered free testing residents and staff at the Kenwood Place Apartments.

Part of an effort to bring more testing to vulnerable and under served neighborhoods.

The property owner tells WCTV they reached out to the health department to make the tests available for their residents.

Jeffrey Sharkey says the apartment complex at this time does not have any positive cases,

But the residents are considered a vulnerable population because they are 55 years of age and older.

Sharkey says more than 30 people were tested Friday.

He adds it was very important the health department was able to come to the residents.

“The challenges with transportation and challenges with transporting larger numbers of residents….that’s why the responsiveness of the health department was so encouraging and so rewarding,” said Sharkey.

The Leon County Health Department said they are working with community and state partners to open COVID-19 testing to several vulnerable neighborhoods.

They are still finalizing those plans.

For privacy reasons WCTV was not allowed to get video of the testing.

