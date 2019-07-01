Leon Co. Humane Society seeking foster parents for dogs rescued from dog fighting operation

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 1, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Humane Society says they are transferring 15 dogs into their foster program next week who were involved in a Gadsden County dog fighting network.

LCHS says they are seeking foster homes for the dogs, which range from four months to six-years-old.

The Humane Society says the dogs have been behaviorally evaluated by professionals multiple times and have displayed no aggressive behavior toward people or other dogs.

LCHS says they became involved when an injured dog was found following a fight and emergency medical care was needed. The organization says they worked with law enforcement overseeing the investigatoin to provide treatment and temporary care for the dog until it could be transported to the temporary holding shelter.

LCHS says anyone considering fostering is asked to click here to complete an application.

The organization says all medical care, food and supplies (kennel, bedding, toys) will be provided.