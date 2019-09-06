Leon Co. Sheriff's Office arrests man on 6 drug charges

Updated: Fri 1:47 PM, Sep 06, 2019

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
September 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office said it arrested a convicted felon on six drug charges and two gun possession charges after it searched a home on Vrogys Court Thursday.

Deputies got multiple complaints about the home, and after a deputy from the sheriff's office vice and narcotics unit bought drugs from there, they served a search warrant.

Deputies found Darryl Swatts, who is a convicted felon, as well as two loaded Glock 42 firearms, cocaine, alpha-PVP, tramadol, cash and drug paraphernalia.

Swatts was charged with the following:


  • Sale of cocaine
  • Possession of cocaine with intent to sell
  • Possession of Alpha PVP
  • Possession of a controlled substance (Tramadol)
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts
  • Maintaining a drug house
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

