Leon Co. Sheriff's Office arrests man on 6 drug charges

September 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office said it arrested a convicted felon on six drug charges and two gun possession charges after it searched a home on Vrogys Court Thursday.

Deputies got multiple complaints about the home, and after a deputy from the sheriff's office vice and narcotics unit bought drugs from there, they served a search warrant.

Deputies found Darryl Swatts, who is a convicted felon, as well as two loaded Glock 42 firearms, cocaine, alpha-PVP, tramadol, cash and drug paraphernalia.

Swatts was charged with the following:





Sale of cocaine



Possession of cocaine with intent to sell



Possession of Alpha PVP



Possession of a controlled substance (Tramadol)



Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts



Maintaining a drug house



Possession of drug paraphernalia



