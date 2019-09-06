Leon Co. Sheriff's Office arrests man on 6 drug charges

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
September 6, 2019
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office said it arrested a convicted felon on six drug charges and two gun possession charges after it searched a home on Vrogys Court Thursday.
Deputies got multiple complaints about the home, and after a deputy from the sheriff's office vice and narcotics unit bought drugs from there, they served a search warrant.
Deputies found Darryl Swatts, who is a convicted felon, as well as two loaded Glock 42 firearms, cocaine, alpha-PVP, tramadol, cash and drug paraphernalia.
Swatts was charged with the following:
- Sale of cocaine
- Possession of cocaine with intent to sell
- Possession of Alpha PVP
- Possession of a controlled substance (Tramadol)
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts
- Maintaining a drug house
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
