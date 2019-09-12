Woman arrested for stealing funds raised for tornado victims, LCSO says

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A 24-year-old woman was arrested after she pocketed money from a GoFundMe she started for tornado victims, the Leon County Sheriff's Office said.

On April 19, a tree fell on a home on Woodville Highway during a tornado, LCSO said. An 8-year-old girl died in the incident.

The same day, the family's next door neighbor, Amanda Strickland, started a GoFundMe campaign to help the family. The GoFundMe was linked to Strickland's personal bank account, LCSO said.

By April 26, the campaign raised more than $14,000. Strickland wrote a check to the family for $13,000, which was the final amount on that day after fees from GoFundMe were deducted.

The GoFundMe kept getting donations until June 10, reaching a total of more than $21,000 donated through the whole campaign. Strickland never gave the victim's family any more money after the first check, deputies said.

After LCSO Financial Crimes detectives interviewed Strickland on Wednesday, she was arrested and taken to the Leon County Detention Facility.

Strickland faces a failure to apply contributions in a manner substantially consistent with the solicitation charge.

