Leon Co. Sheriff's Office investigating shooting incident at Avenue 29 Apartments

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident at the Avenue 29 Apartments on Sharer Road, according to public information officer Dave Teems.

Teems said the sheriff's office has not made an arrest and it is not currently searching for a suspect.

One person was hurt, according to Teems.

