Leon Co. Supervisor of Elections: Beware of unofficial mailings

By: Lanetra Bennett I Eyewitness News

June 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Supervisor of Elections is advising residents on unofficial mailings to registered voters.

Supervisor Mark Earley says non-governmental, third party organizations have sent mailings to Florida residents, 1,200 in Leon County.

These groups encourage people to register to vote.

However, the mailings are sent to people who are already registered to vote.

Earley says the campaign causing many to worry about their voting status.

"I think that does a lot of harm to the confidence our public has in the ability of, not only our office, but other offices around the state to have accurate voter rolls. That, I think, undermines our efforts here." Earley said.

Earley says his office's voter registrations efforts yielded 120 new registrations yesterday, with no issues.

The organizations are identified on the mailings.

Earley says if you get one and you're already registered, just know it is not from the elections office.