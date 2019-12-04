Leon Co. deputies arrest carjacking suspect

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 2, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A man suspected in a carjacking in Miami was arrested after deputies noticed him driving through Tallahassee on Thanksgiving.

Deputies took 35-year-old Angel Duran into custody Thanksgiving morning along Tharpe Street near Max Drive.

He was driving a car that had been carjacked in Miami five days earlier.

Deputies also found a handgun reported stolen in Miami under the driver’s seat.

The sheriff’s office says Duran was on probation after 15 years in prison for armed robbery.

He was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Duran remains in the Leon County Jail.

