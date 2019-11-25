Leon Co. deputies arrest three on gun and drug charges

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says it arrested three people in two separate incidents on weapon and drug charges, as well as outstanding warrants, over the weekend.

In the first incident, deputies responded to the 2000 block of North Meridian Road looking for a person wanted on three outstanding warrants. When deputies arrived at the residence, they arrested 24-year-old Isra'el Walquer and took him to the Leon County Detention Facility.

While arresting Walquer, deputies saw a 9mm Ruger handgun that was reported stolen to the Tallahassee Police Department, the sheriff's office says.

In the other incident, the sheriff's office says deputies pulled a vehicle over on Mission Road near Gearhart Road. While they talked to 36-year-old Andre Gaston and 35-year-old Canary Gilyard, deputies saw a baggie of cocaine inside the vehicle. The deputies then searched the vehicle and found more than 14 grams of cocaine, 19 individual packages, a .45 caliber Springfield Armory firearm, money and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff's office.

Gaston was charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gilyard was charged with possession of cocaine, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

They were both taken to the Leon County Detention Facility.

Both men were on probation prior to their arrest, Gaston for criminal use of personal identification information and Gilyard for dealing in stolen property. They also face violation of probation charges.

The sheriff's office says its Special Projects Investigation Detection Enforcement Response, or S.P.I.D.E.R., Unit made these arrests.

