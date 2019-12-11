Leon Co. deputies bring teddy bears to kids at TMH

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The last place you'd want to be during the holiday season is in the hospital.

Unfortunately for some children in Leon County, that will be their reality this year.

So, to make sure they don't get left out on experiencing the joy of the holidays, Leon County deputies handed out teddy bears and quilts to the kids at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

The deputies went from room to room, greeting every child and family with a smile of hope to the youth. They also told them they have their backs.

TMH certified childhood specialist Olivia Vincent says the visit uplifted the children's spirits.

"These kids have been here for a couple days, a couple hours, even a couple of weeks and just the smallest visit from them coming and showing up and bringing them a teddy bear. Who knew that a teddy bear could bring so much joy to a patient."

