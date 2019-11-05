Leon Co. deputies looking for person of interest in hit and run

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says it is looking for a person of interest in its investigation of a hit and run from October 19 at the Dunkin Donuts on Thomasville Road.

The sheriff's office says the incident happened around 1 p.m. that day. In photos the sheriff's office shared on Facebook, you can see the car she drove, which appears to be a white sedan.

If you know the person of interest, you can contact the sheriff's office at 850-879-1225. To stay anonymous and possibly earn a cash reward, call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-9477.

