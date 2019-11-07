Leon Co. deputies looking for missing 37-year-old man

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 7, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says it is looking for a 37-year-old man who has been missing since Monday.

William Pope Jr. left for work at 3 a.m. Monday and hasn't been seen or heard from since, the sheriff's office says. Deputies say he is unable to be located via cellphone.

He was last seen driving his silver Fiat 500, with the tag number GPBH28. He has left notes indicating suicidal intentions, according to the sheriff's office.

If you have any information or have seen him, please call 850-606-3300.

