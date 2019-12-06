Gene Cox Stadium to host Florida HS football state championships

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — This week, six high school football teams will enter Gene Cox Stadium seeking a state title. Three will emerge as champions.

The Florida High School Athletic Association 1A, 2A and 3A Football State Championship games will be held at Gene Cox Stadium. The games are expected to draw more than 15,000 fans to Leon County.

It has been more than 30 years since Leon County has hosted the State Football Championships, according to Visit Tallahassee. State championship games have been held in Doak Campbell Stadium in 2001 and 2002; however, Leon County was not the host for those games.

FHSAA says it selected Leon County due to the county's past success in hosting championship events at Apalachee Regional Park, as well as the community's welcoming atmosphere and visitor attractions.

Additionally, recent renovations at Gene Cox Stadium made it an appealing site for championship games.

The games are scheduled as follows:

Class 2A: 35-14, Champagnat over Victory Christian, Thursday 7 p.m.



Class 3A: Florida High vs. Chaminade-Madonna, Friday 7 p.m.

