Advertisement

Leon County schools see great turnout for first year of water polo

(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Apr. 6, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- This year, Godby and Leon high schools fielded their first water polo teams in the county’s history.

The vision was three years in the making by Godby Head Coach, Emily Gwin.

"I think it's a fun sport," Gwin said. "I think it's an outlet to do another aquatic sport other than swimming. I really wanted to bring it here."

Gwin, who played club water polo at Florida State, worked for three years to get Leon County Athletic Director Ricky Bell to give her sport a test run.

"I had to make sure we got pool space," Gwin said. "I had to make sure we got other schools involved because we had no one to play."

This season, Leon and Godby competed at the club level. The teams prepped for 13 practices and played their only game on March 12.

"All the schools that participated did an excellent job of retaining that information and having kids come out," Gwin continued. "That's kind of a hard thing to get kids to buy into a sport that is very new."

Leon had 14 players, while Godby had 10.

The Cougars partnered with Rickards High School, who added two players.

All the players challenged themselves to learn a sport foreign to them.

"It was kind of like testing out the waters, literally," junior Yulianna Chavez said. "I guess the hardest part would have been staying off the wall."

The fact that either school competed in water polo surprised their classmates.

"When I told people I was on the water polo team," sophomore Brianna Johnson said, "They were like, 'We had a water polo team?'"

The day after game, which Leon won, 11-8, Leon County closed all schools for two weeks. One day earlier, and all of their hard work would have been wasted.

"Very fortunate to be able to end our season right before that," Gwin said.

Coach Gwin said she hopes next year they can be apart of the FHSAA, but if not, she’s happy to compete again at the club level.

Latest News

WCTV Sports | Rattlers

FAMU football game at Southern canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joey Lamar
There will not be a sequel to one of Florida A&M’s most exciting games from the 2019 season.

Football

University of Florida ends ‘gator bait’ cheer, cites racism

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Curt Anderson
The University of Florida is ending its “gator bait” cheer at football games and other sports events because of its racial connotations, the school’s president announced Thursday.

Football

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The prediction comes even as the NFL and NCAA are ramping up for fall ball.

WCTV Sports | FHSAA

After first title appearance, Florida High looks to reach top in 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida High cannot wait for the start of the season after a 2019 campaign to remember.

College

Former Cougar Johnson living through changes in strength and conditioning world

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Former Godby Cougar Brian Johnson has seen an entire industry shift since he began working in strength and conditioning 10 years ago.

Latest News

WCTV Sports | GHSA

Smith reflects on making history for Valdosta High volleyball

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Valdosta High School senior Kemari Smith made history by becoming the first volleyball player in school history to ever sign a college scholarship.

WCTV Sports | Rattlers

FAMU AD: ‘All indications look like’ homecoming will happen

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
On a Zoom call hosted by Florida A&M on Wednesday, Athletic Director Kortne Gosha said all indications look like FAMU will have homecoming this year.

WCTV Sports | FHSAA

FHSAA Board makes football rule change, adds two girls sports

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
On June 9, the Florida High School Association added two sports and added a major rule for football.

Sports

NASCAR removing Confederate flags from all events and properties

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT
|
By CBS17.com
NASCAR has made a move to ban Confederate flag displays at all events and on its properties.

Sports

NASCAR to allow limited number of fans at upcoming races in Florida, Alabama

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
NASCAR is set to allow fans back at the track for races this month at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

WCTV Sports | Rattlers

‘He won’t get the ring and gold jacket’: FAMU, Bengals great passes away before hearing Hall call

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 10:28 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Kelly
In an interview with former Florida A&M administrator and historian Vaughn Wilson before his passing, Ken Riley spoke of being overlooked when it came to his induction in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.