Leon HS student pleads not guilty in AirDrop threat case

January 2, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A Leon High School student accused of AirDropping a threat on campus entered a not guilty plea Thursday.

Ariana Goldwire, 18, was arrested in December 2019 after she was accused of AirDropping a message to classmates threatening to shoot up the school the next day.

AirDrop is a feature that allows Apple users to share files wirelessly. It has the range to reach the next room.

Court records show Goldwire waived her arraignment and entered a written not guilty plea this week.

When FDLE special agents interviewed Goldwire, she denied creating the message at first, but later admitted she AirDropped it, according to the probable cause affidavit from December.

