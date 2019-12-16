Leon Co. tourism brought in $1 billion in 2019

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 16, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — According to Visit Tallahassee, $1 billion was pulled in from tourism in Tallahassee and Leon County for fiscal year 2019. That's a 14% growth from last year.

The area also saw a 3% increase in the number of visitors, with 2.44 million tourists in 2019.

"2019 was a good year for us," Jay Green, the Sales Manager at Hotel Duval said. "The busier the City is, the more we like it as one of the properties here, we're not only in it for us, but we want to see our brothers and sisters in the City do well as well."

Workers at Hotel Duval say they're excited for more people to come visit Tallahassee in 2020.

"We're really a drive market, so you have to have somebody out there fighting on your behalf to bring this stuff to the city," Green said. "So, I'm really excited about what Leon County is doing."

The Leon County Division of Tourism created a new mobile-first destination website, as well as a destination app.

Both tools will be useful for locals and visitors alike, according to the county.

"Our hotel occupancy is up 10%, which, especially considering we had three new hotels open this year, and still achieved that growth in our occupancy, is a true testament," Post said.

The higher numbers helped bring in new awards.

"Now Tallahassee ties Jacksonville for the number of Golden Spoon restaurants in a community of the North Florida region."

82% of visitors say they will return to the Capital City.

"Our success is truly a testament to this destination and the tourism and hospitality industry that's here," Post said. "It shows in our surveys that people really love it."

The numbers also show Tallahassee is a year-round destination; 23% of visitors in Q1 (October - December), 29% of visitors in Q2 (January - March), 26% of visitors in Q3 (April - June), and 22% of visitors in Q4 (July - September).

Visitor spending benefits multiple organizations; in 2019, $145 million went to accommodations, $158 million went to restaurants, $120 million went to retailers, and $66 million went to entertainment.

