Leon County Booking Report: January 1, 2020

Posted:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from December 31, 2019.

The PDF can be found on this page as "Booking Report 1-1-20."

DISCLAIMER: The arrest records that are available through this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Related Documents
 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus