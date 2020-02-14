Leon County Clerk's Office holds Valentine's Day weddings

by: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 14, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Valentine’s Day is a day filled with love. Many in Tallahassee used the special day to say, “I do.”

The Leon County Clerk’s Office hosted its first Valentine’s Day wedding day. The office performed wedding and vowel renewal ceremonies all day Friday, starting at 9:00 a.m.

Leon County Property Appraiser, Akin Akinyemi, was one of the people getting married.

Akinyemi and his bride, Ava, had planned to get married in Greece in September. But, "When Gwen Marshall puts on a show, you can't help but be part of it," Akinyemi said.

Ava says she heard about the clerk's office holding a day-long of weddings on Valentine's Day.

"I thought, 'Honey, that's so romantic. How about we do that?' And here we are," she said.

"We just could not pass up this opportunity," Akinyemi said.

Staff from the clerk's office did the decorating. They turned a section of the Leon County Courthouse into a blissful makeshift wedding chapel.

“Love is in the air," said Gwen Marshall, the Leon County Clerk of Courts.

"It feels so wonderful. We are both very, very blessed. I mean, look at this beautiful lady right here. I am very lucky. I'm very lucky and blessed," Akinyemi said.

"You wonder how you can touch people's lives and what impact you have. This is one of our ways of giving back to our community. I am just blessed truly that our citizens allow me to share this special moment in their lives," said Marshall.

Each couple got a long-stemmed rose and a lifetime of memories.

Clerk Marshall says she's most definitely going to make this a yearly tradition. She says she hopes next year to be able to do a group wedding.

About 20 couples got married between the courthouse and the clerk’s northeast branch office on Metropolitan Boulevard.

The Akinyemi's say they’re still taking their trip to Greece.

