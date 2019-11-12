Leon County Commission approves syringe exchange program

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 12, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Commission has voted to approve a syringe exchange program.

State legislation created last year allows counties to create local syringe exchange programs, as long as public dollars are not spent on the program. Leon County would partner with a local nonprofit or private sector donor.

According to the agenda item, data shows that the population that could benefit from a syringe exchange program in Leon County is smaller than other parts of Florida; however, trend data may suggest an increasing need for the program.

Before the meeting, Leon County Commission Kristin Dozier told WCTV she was in favor of the program.

"I'm glad we're coming to a point when we see drug use as a health issue and something that people need help with for sure. We talk about opioids, other things a lot, but the needles that people use and share can lead to other diseases," said Commissioner Dozier.

Those other diseases include HIV and Hepatitis.

Commissioner Dozier hopes the possible program could help not only with physical health, but also education about addiction.

"This is a way to give them education, try to help them quit the habit of course, but also exchange those needles so they don't compound their addiction with other problems," said Commissioner Dozier.

Miami-Dade County currently has a program in place.

County Staff will work with the Health Department to determine the provider of the program.

