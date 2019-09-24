Leon County Commission votes to encourage businesses to phase out single-use plastic straws

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Commission took up the issue of single-use plastic straws at its Tuesday afternoon commission meeting, ultimately voting to encourage businesses to phase out the straws when possible, but keep some on hand for those who might need them.

Multiple options regarding the use of plastic straws were on the table, after the commission directed staff to create ideas in July.

The voluntary reduction option would involve increased education of the community, looking into creating joint purchasing groups for straw alternatives. It would also recognize local businesses who succeed in phasing out single-use plastic straws, and look to community organizations to help.

The mandated reduction option would eliminate the straws at County events and operations, and had the opportunity to extend community-wide.

County Commissioner Rick Minor said although plastic straws are a small amount of the total plastic waste, doing something is better than doing nothing.

"If we all pitch in and do our part, I think we can make things more sustainable for the planet. I've got two young kids, I want them to enjoy the same things about the planet that we do, so I think it's important to all of us," said Commissioner Minor.

26 other municipalities around Florida have adopted different straw bans; they range in the scope of what items are included, to what entities are impacted.

Multiple groups have pushed back on a full-on ban; those include Disability Florida and many members of the hospitality community.

