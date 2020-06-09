Leon County Commission votes to keep ball fields closed to groups

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 9, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon County Commissioners discussed Phase II of the reopening plan, which leaves ball fields closed to group sports.

Although dog parks opened on Friday, June 5, County park fields and courts are not yet open for practice or competition.

Commissioners held a virtual special meeting on Tuesday to discuss Phase II; there was back and forth about whether to open ball fields, but commissioners ultimately held off.

WCTV spoke with Commissioner Kristin Dozier before the meeting began.

She says although the state is allowing certain reopening, CDC guidelines are still recommending social distancing, and that can be difficult to do when playing sports.

"I want kids to get out and start playing; I know this is really important," said Commissioner Dozier. "But, there's a lot of questions right now about how we would abide by CDC guidelines when we come back into the youth sports, the organized sports."

Multiple commissioners said they were concerned about shared equipment, such as baseball bats, and the number of people in dugouts.

There was conversation about requiring the use of masks, or having families sign waivers to use the fields.

A major change of the state's Phase II reopen allows gatherings of up to 50 people, while Phase I only allowed ten; however, Commissioners are still concerned about games drawing larger crowds.

County Administrator Vince Long discussed COVID numbers as part of the update. According to his update, there have been 1,000 new cases per day statewide, compared 700 new cases per day last month.

In Leon County, new case numbers remain low; there have been an average of about four new cases per day since the beginning of June.

That's down from an average of 6 new cases per day in May.

Claudia Blackburn of the Leon County Health Department said a rise in cases may be attributed to increased testing.