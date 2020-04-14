Leon County Commission votes to reinstate curfew

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Commission has voted to reinstate its local curfew.

The decision comes after the curfew was rescinded in the wake of Governor Ron DeSantis' stay-at-home order.

County spokesperson Matt Cavell says the new curfew will be exactly the same as the old one.

The amended proclamation will be posted by the county sometime on Wednesday; the curfew is effective at 11 p.m. Wednesday and will run until 5 a.m.

