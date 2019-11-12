Leon County Commission votes to table under 21 smoking ordinance until legislative session is complete

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 12, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Commission voted to table the drafting of an ordinance that would prohibit the sale of smoking and vaping to people under the age of 21.

Two local governments, Alachua County and the City of Fort Lauderdale, have adopted local ordinances.

Alachua County''s ordinance allowed for a ten-month phase-in period; it was passed in January 2019, and only 20% of retailers have obtained local licenses.

In the agenda item, the County Attorney expressed concerns about the ability of Leon County to enforce a local ordinances; at Tuesday's meeting, commissioners agreed.

"There is only so much a county can do," said Commissioner Kristin Dozier. "I am uncomfortable with what I'm hearing about Alachua and some of the struggles they've had. "I would fully support the state moving forward with a state-wide issue because they have the enforcement to do this," said Dozier.

"The legislature goes into session in mid-January, so by spring we would know one way or another," said Commissioner Mary Ann Lindley.

Commissioner Lindley made a motion to table the issue until later.

"As much as I feel strongly about not smoking under 21, under 18, implementation issues were rife with Alachua," said Commissioner Rick Minor.

"If the legislature does nothing, we will be back front and center on this issue," said Commissioner Bryan Desloge.