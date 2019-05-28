Leon County commissioners consider options for hiring or promoting new attorney

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 28, 2019

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Commission is considering options to hire a new attorney.

The current attorney, Herbert W. A. Thiele, plans to retire March 31, 2020. Thiele was hired in February 1990 and began work as the County Attorney on April 30, 1990.

The new attorney will be appointed by an affirmative vote of a majority plus one of the Board of Commissioners.

There are four options the board will consider. The first is a promotion from within the county, which would entail promoting the current Deputy County Attorney, LaShawn D. Riggans, to County Attorney.

The agenda cites that by March of 2020, Ms. Riggans will have been practicing law for 14 years, and will have been with Leon County for over 9 years.

A second option would be to solicit outside applications, advertising in local and professional legal publications.

A third would be utilizing the services of an outside executive search firm to provide a list of applicants to be interviewed by the Board of Commissioners.

The fourth option for the county would be utilizing the Florida Association of County Attorneys' Recruitment Services program, which helps Florida counties in the hiring of county attorneys.

County staff is providing the Board of Commissioners with these four options, and requesting direction to hire or promote the new attorney by March 31, 2020.