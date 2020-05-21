Leon County Commissioners hear update on local reopening phases

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News
May 21, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon County Commissioners heard an update on reopening plans during their virtual meeting. The County is currently in Phase I of its reopen, in line with the state of Florida.
Commissioners heard about what Phases II and III could look like, as well as their options for stricter restrictions.
Leon County is a charter county, which means it has expansive home rule powers. According to the County Attorney, Leon County has the ability to create restrictions that are more strict on certain businesses, such as restaurants, retail and gyms. However, Commissioners unanimously voted to accept the reopening plan as is.
Under Phase I, most parks and trails are open, but community centers and libraries are not (with the exception of curbside service).
Leon County Commissioner Bryan Desloge says the County is trying to ensure people don't congregate in groups of more than 10.
"Well, for instance, we made the decision to close down our dog parks. And the reason was, if we allow the dog parks to open, they're wildly popular, we can't afford to have somebody there to tell only 10 people at a time can go in here, and I realize they're large enough," said Commissioner Desloge.
Commissioners also unanimously voted to direct the County Administrator to seek approval of vacation rental in Leon County by submitting a safety plan to the state.
County Administrator Vince Long discussed what Phases II and III could look like, but they are subject to change.
Phase II
Each Phase was laid out with separate slides for community individuals and employers, and a section for government operations.
Phase II for Community Individuals and Employers:
Under Phase II, Leon County government operations would maintain curbside services for libraries, but campgrounds and community centers will remain closed.
Phase III
Phase Three for Community Individuals and Employers: